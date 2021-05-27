Colts’ rookies will return for another week of workouts

Kevin Hickey
The Indianapolis Colts will be wrapping up their spring workouts this week with the majority of veterans breaking for summer before arriving for training camp at the end of July.

While most of the veterans will go their separate ways and train on their own for the remainder of the summer, head coach Frank Reich told the media Wednesday that the rookies will stick around for another week of workouts.

“Obviously everybody will be gone after this week, but the rookies will be back for another week next week so we’ll still get to work with them a little bit but I’m sure there will be some vets around,” Reich said. “I told everybody that they’re free to get out of here but there still may be a few vets around getting some work, but we still will have some organized and scheduled things that we’ll do with the rookies next week.”

The Colts have the majority of their rookie class out on the field for OTAs. With the exception of second-round defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo, who is rehabbing a torn Achilles, the Colts had a strong showing of attendance during their spring workouts.

Even though many of the starting roles are already solidified by veterans, the Colts have some intriguing talents coming into the mix. First-round pass rusher Kwity Paye comes to mind as a rookie who can start right away while fourth-round tight end Kylen Granson can carve out a solid role for himself in the passing game.

The 2020 class didn’t get any time during the spring to get work in with the coaching staff because of the pandemic, but the Colts are making sure the 2021 class is ready to go as much as they can be entering their first training camp.

