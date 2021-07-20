Colts rookies report to training camp this week

Indianapolis Colts rookies will report to training camp this week on Saturday, July 24, a few days before the veterans arrive for the start of training camp.

Though the foundation of the roster is set thanks to some strong draft classes over the last few years, the rookie class has some potential to make an impact early.

First-round pick Kwity Paye is set to battle for a starting spot on the edge of the defensive line while some would even consider him a favorite to win the job ahead of Week 1.

The Colts will be waiting for second-round pick Dayo Odeyingbo to recover from a torn Achilles, but the long-term view on the Vandy product is extremely bright—so long as the Achilles doesn’t hamper his ability to return to form.

A sleeper in the mix may be tight end Kylen Granson, who is expected to slot right into the H-back role as the TE3 behind Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox. Granson’s abilities as a receiver should give him the opportunity to flash during training camp and hopefully carve out a role during his first season.

Other rookies to keep an eye on include safety Shawn Davis and quarterback Sam Ehlinger, both of which will be battling for a roster spot. Wide receiver Mike Strachan and offensive lineman Will Fries may have a longer way to go, but they are still intriguing in their own right as well.

Training camp is just about here, and the rookies will kick things off by reporting for camp early as they usually do.