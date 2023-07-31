Colts' rookie RB Hull getting reps in with Taylor out
Indianapolis Colts running back Evan Hull discusses making the most of repetitions with Jonathan Taylor out.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
Jonathan Taylor's agent went after Irsay for speaking out about the NFL's running back situation.
Colts owner Jim Irsay recently called running back contract complaints "inappropriate."
