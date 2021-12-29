Colts rookie QB Sam Ehlinger will start if Carson Wentz can't play vs. Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz has a chance to play against the Raiders on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Under the new protocols the NFL implemented Tuesday night, Wentz can return to the team after five days, provided that he hasn’t had a fever for 24 hours and his other symptoms are resolving, as determined by the team’s medical staff.

Indianapolis coach Frank Reich confirmed Wednesday it is possible for Wentz to be available by kickoff on Sunday, provided he clears protocols.

If Wentz is not able to go, the Colts have made rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger the starter. According to Reich, he did talk to retired Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers about the situation, but he said there is nothing to report there, and the Colts are moving forward with Ehlinger as the starter this week.

Indianapolis has already been through a week like this before.

When Wentz sprained his ankles against the Rams in September, he did not practice all week and started against Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts' Carson Wentz COVID-19 situation could mean Sam Ehlinger starts