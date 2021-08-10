Colts rookie QB Sam Ehlinger gets first-team reps

Despite Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich saying it wasn’t in the plans, rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger saw reps with the first-team offense for the first time during training camp on Tuesday.

Ehlinger has shown plenty of poise stepping into the backup role behind Jacob Eason who, up until this point, was the only one working with the starting unit as Carson Wentz works his way back from foot surgery.

Though it seemed there was a bit of separation between the two young passers, we may officially have a quarterback competition—like a real competition—on our hands in Indy.

Hmmm…. Sam Ehlinger is getting his first starting reps right now. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 10, 2021

It wasn’t a terrible first series with the starting offense while facing the starting defense.

Ehlinger goes 3 for 4 in his first action against starting D. Hit Hilton for about 18, a slant to his TE, and check down to Hines. Had a batted ball and a sack. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 10, 2021

This could simply be the Colts wanting to see what Ehlinger looks like with the starting pass-catchers. The offense is without four of its starters on Tuesday—three due to injury while Braden Smith gets a rest day.

Ehlinger’s ability to create offense with his legs makes him an intriguing candidate for Reich’s offense. Conversely, Eason’s skill set is more in the mold of a traditional passer, possessing elite arm talent but without much mobility at all.

Ehlinger has thrived working the short passing game during his reps as the backup. However, his poise, accelerated progression in the offense and ability to create with his legs may give the Colts a chance to use more of their playbook.

It will be interesting to see what the quarterback room looks like moving forward, but we may officially have a quarterback competition on our hands.

