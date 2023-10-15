Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson’s season could be over

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the rookie season of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Jr. might be over. Richardson suffered a shoulder injury and the Colts placed him on IR but now he could end up having season-ending surgery.

Richardson was off to a strong start in 2023. His raw athleticism is off the charts and his arm talent is elite. Richardson was playing with a ton of confidence but it was clear he opened himself up to far much contact with his style of play.

The #Colts may have to wait until 2024 to see more of QB Anthony Richardson. Sources say season-ending surgery is being strongly considered, perhaps the best option to fix his shoulder long-term. My story: https://t.co/jVgl25f9KY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2023

With Richardson out, the Colts have turned to Gardner Minshew to handle the offense. The Colts selected Richardson with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

