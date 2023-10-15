Advertisement

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson’s season could be over

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the rookie season of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Jr. might be over. Richardson suffered a shoulder injury and the Colts placed him on IR but now he could end up having season-ending surgery.

Richardson was off to a strong start in 2023. His raw athleticism is off the charts and his arm talent is elite. Richardson was playing with a ton of confidence but it was clear he opened himself up to far much contact with his style of play.

With Richardson out, the Colts have turned to Gardner Minshew to handle the offense. The Colts selected Richardson with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire