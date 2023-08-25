Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson taunts Eagles after first-quarter touchdown

Anthony Richardson knows how to make friends with his hosts.

The Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback celebrated a first-quarter touchdown in Thursday night's preseason game vs. the Eagles by mimicking the "Fly Eagles Fly" celebration in Philadelphia.

Deon Jackson's 3-yard run made it a 7-7 tie.

Here's the reaction:

Anthony Richardson with the Fly Eagles Fly celly in Philly 👀#INDvsPHI on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/624TrfDUF6 pic.twitter.com/QhodjeUkg3 — NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2023

Anthony Richardson is that dude! pic.twitter.com/MLNrhRDFTG — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) August 25, 2023

Anthony Richardson with the "Fly, Eagles, Fly" celebration in the end zone.



Kind of reminds me of Alec Pierce's story about Richardson showing up to offseason throwing sessions at Miami dressed head-to-toe in Gators gear. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 25, 2023

Anthony Richardson might want to do something in a real NFL game before he starts taunting fanbases 🤷‍♂️ #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/oyGruphXLN — Balin Ali (@BallinKAli) August 25, 2023

Anthony Richardson starting to get hot, marched the #Colts down the field for a touchdown drive.



Then... he taunted the #Eaglespic.twitter.com/xt48vYe5Ochttps://t.co/ywMC44UydP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 25, 2023

taunting in the pre season when ur RB1s season status is up in the air 😳 pic.twitter.com/VlecHpUdZz — tmagled (@tmagled) August 25, 2023

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts vs. Eagles: QB Anthony Richardson taunts Eagles after TD