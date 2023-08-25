Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson taunts Eagles after first-quarter touchdown

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Anthony Richardson knows how to make friends with his hosts.

The Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback celebrated a first-quarter touchdown in Thursday night's preseason game vs. the Eagles by mimicking the "Fly Eagles Fly" celebration in Philadelphia.

Deon Jackson's 3-yard run made it a 7-7 tie.

Here's the reaction:

