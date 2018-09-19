Colts rookie Darius Leonard leads NFL in tackles, wins player of week award

Colts rookie linebacker Darius Leonard is leading the NFL with 27 tackles, and he’s getting recognition for that.

Leonard, who had a whopping 18 tackles in Sunday’s win over Washington, has been named the AFC defensive player of the week.

The 23-year-old Leonard played at South Carolina State, where he was an all-conference player at a lower level of college football, and was a second-round draft pick this year.

The average football fan hasn’t heard of Leonard yet, but if he keeps playing like this, everyone will know his name soon.