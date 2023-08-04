Colts rookie CB Darius Rush made training camp debut

Indianapolis Colts’ fifth-round pick, Darius Rush returned to the practice field Thursday for his first practice of training camp.

Rush, who participated in some spring work during OTAs, sat out all of the first five practices due to a shoulder injury.

In the spring, Rush was one of the rookies that stood out in rookie minicamp.

Darius Rush (top of screen, ignore the arrow) with the PBU pic.twitter.com/mG28NXnfYY — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) April 10, 2023

With the time that he’s missed, it is critical for a Rush to stay on the field and begin to get some reps on defense. Because he is five practices behind, Rush will have to play catch-up.

Now that he practicing at full capacity, Rush will have an opportunity to battle for starting reps at cornerback. He will have some stiff competition in Dallis Flowers, Darrell Baker Jr. for the starting roles, along with Julius Brents once he returns to practice from a nagging hamstring injury.

The Colts cornerback room is one massive competition through the first two weeks of training camp, and the preseason games will have plenty of say in how the depth chart is arranged.

With Rush now back on the field, the rookie can begin making his case for a big role.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire