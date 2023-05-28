Colts rookie Blake Freeland gets starting reps with Braden Smith injured

As the Indianapolis Colts got through their first week of OTA practices, one slight surprise was seeing rookie offensive tackle Blake Freeland work with the starting offense at the right tackle position.

We would later learn that starter Braden Smith is dealing with a leg injury, which now has vaulted the fourth-round pick in Freeland into the starting role at right tackle.

Head coach Shane Steichen told the media Thursday that they’ve been impressed with Freeland’s start and that they’re comfortable with where he’s at in his development.

“Freeland is a big powerful man. Just to get him in there – athletic, he can move. Pleased where he’s at,” Steichen told the media. “It’s still early, but he’s a smart player, understands the game, takes coaching well. But like where he is at.”

Freeland, the No. 106 overall pick from the 2023 NFL draft, has immense experience working at both right and left tackle from his four seasons as a starter at BYU.

A tall, lean prospect, Freeland was notably impressive when it came to his atheltic testing during the pre-draft process. He was one of the most athletic and explosive tackles in class, according to Relative Athletic Score (RAS).

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

Though Steichen did say that Smith’s leg injury is “nothing major,” it has resulted in the rookie getting key reps with the first-team offense during the first week of OTAs.

The Colts may want to invest in another veteran depth piece at the offensive tackle position before training camp arrives, but it appears they are comfortable with the progress Freeland has shown.

