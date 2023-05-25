Colts rookie Anthony Richardson splitting first-team quarterback snaps with Gardner Minshew

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are not going to bring rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson along slowly this spring.

Richardson is already taking first-team snaps for the Colts in organized team activities, lining up against the Indianapolis starting defense in both 7-on-7 drills and 11-on-11 work this week.

The rookie is not the only quarterback taking first-team snaps for the Colts. Veteran Gardner Minshew is also taking first-team reps, and Minshew has starting experience in the NFL, offering Indianapolis a starting option as a placeholder if Richardson’s not ready to start the season opener.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But the Colts are giving the rookie plenty of chances.

“We’ve been splitting them up,” Steichen said. “Anthony’s getting some reps with the ones, Gardner’s getting reps with the ones, and that’s how we’re rolling right now.”

The Indianapolis decision-makers have made it clear from the moment Richardson was drafted that the Colts are open to starting Richardson right away as a rookie, even if it means he takes some lumps. In the hours and days after the Colts made their potential franchise pick, Steichen and team owner Jim Irsay both said they believe the best way to develop a young quarterback is by playing him.

Steichen is backing that belief up by giving Richardson first-teams reps right away, a developmental plan that’s different from the way other coaches might handle a young quarterback in the same situation. For example, former Colts head coach Frank Reich is giving No. 1 pick Bryce Young first-team reps in Carolina, according to the Charlotte Observer, but the Houston Chronicle reported the Texans are playing No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud with the second team, behind Davis Mills.

Advertisement

For Steichen, the goal is evaluating Richardson’s readiness.

“You got a guy that’s really talented that comes in and shoot, you want to see where he’s at,” Steichen said. “So let’s get him going early in the process.”

Richardson made some plays during Thursday’s OTA, most notably a downfield throw to a crossing Kylen Granson over the middle and a couple of pocket escapes that allowed the rookie to showcase his speed.

More importantly, the Colts believe the rookie is absorbing the offensive installation well.

“I’ve been really pleased with where he’s at mentally,” Steichen said. “He made some big plays today on the football field, made some great throws, great decisions. Really, some next-level stuff that I’ve seen over the last couple of days.”

Advertisement

Injuries and other offseason obligations often keep a team’s best players out of the lineup during the spring, and that pushes players up the depth chart, meaning the No. 2 unit is often filled with players fighting for roster spots, rather than established veterans.

Putting Richardson in the first-team huddle gives the 21-year-old a chance to start making an impression and building rapport with the players who will actually be playing with him on Sundays if he does win the starting job early in his career.

“He’s a quiet guy, but he’s also demanding as well,” wide receiver Ashton Dulin said. “He speaks clearly, he’s not rushing it, he’s calm, and he knows what he has to do, as far as going through his reads and everything like that.”

Richardson’s teammates can already see growth in the quarterback the team drafted to finally put a stop to the carousel that has been so hard on the rest of the roster the past four seasons, ever since Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement.

Advertisement

The Indianapolis roster has a lot of experience getting used to a new quarterback; the Colts have less experience getting used to a quarterback this young.

“Very mature,” tight end Mo Alie-Cox said. “You can tell all the tools are there, and you can see his confidence is growing every day, the more and more reps he gets. … From Monday to today, you can see the improvement.”

From the sounds of it, the plan is to keep splitting snaps between Richardson and Minshew through the rest of the team’s offseason workouts, a series of practices that culminates with the team’s mandatory minicamp from June 13 to June 15.

How the Colts divvy up the snaps when they get to training camp at Grand Park in late July remains to be seen.

Advertisement

“We’ll see how it plays out during the spring,” Steichen said. “And then we’ll go from there.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts Anthony Richardson splitting 1st-team snaps with Gardner Minshew