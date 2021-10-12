Colts’ Rodrigo Blankenship playing through hip injury
Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is dealing with a hip injury but will continue to play through it during Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Note from Colts: Rodrigo Blankenship is dealing with a hip issue. Colts aren't giving a designation because he's clearly able to kick to some degree, but that's what was going on there.
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) October 12, 2021
The Colts haven’t ruled Blankenship out for the game or given him an injury designation at all because it appears he can still kick from a certain distance. This came into question when punter Rigoberto Sanchez came on for a long field-goal just before the first half ended.
Sanchez missed it but the Ravens jumped offsides, moving the Colts a little closer. Then Blankenship came on for a 37-yard attempt and hit it just before the half ended.
However, it seems this could be an issue to monitor as Blankenship missed the extra-point attempt following Michael Pittman Jr.’s touchdown on the first drive of the second half.
