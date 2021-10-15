Colts’ Rodrigo Blankenship (hip) could miss next two games

Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is dealing with a hip injury that reportedly could keep him out for the next two games, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

Entering Friday, Blankenship hasn’t practiced all week and it seems he is trending toward being ruled out for the Week 6 game against the Houston Texans. The injury could also keep him out for the Sunday night game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7.

The second-year kicker suffered a hip injury during the Week 5 loss against the Baltimore Ravens but played through it. Diagnosed with right hip inflammation, the Colts may be without their starter in Week 6.

Wouldn't expect Rodrigo Blankenship to kick this week vs. Houston, and possibly not even next week vs. San Francisco, source said. Plenty of inflammation in that right hip. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 14, 2021

The Colts took precautionary measures in the event that Blankenship would miss time. They signed kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad with the intent of elevating him on gameday if needed.

It seems that roster move will be coming at some point and it will be interesting to see if the Colts place Blankenship on the injured reserve list. There’s no reason a kicker should be taking up a roster spot if he’s going to miss more than one game.

Blankenship is 11-of-14 on field-goal attempts (78.6%) this season and 7-of-8 on extra-point attempts (87.5%).

