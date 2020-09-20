Colts’ Rock Ya-Sin (illness) a surprise scratch vs. Vikings

There was a surprise when the Indianapolis Colts released their inactive players list ahead of the Week 2 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday as cornerback Rock Ya-Sin won’t play due to an illness.

This is a surprise and one that will certainly be felt on Sunday when the Vikings offense is on the field. Coming off of a Week 1 loss that saw the Colts allow a 95% completion rate to Gardner Minshew, the absence of Ya-Sin will be tough for a secondary with many question marks.

The Colts may have a tougher time defending Vikings star wide receiver Adam Thielen now. He’s coming off of a Week 1 performance that included six receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers.

With Ya-Sin inactive, the Colts will lean on veteran Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie to be the boundary corners while Kenny Moore II works in the slot. There is also a chance they put Moore not the boundary in base defense.

A stomach bug is what will keep Ya-Sin out of the Week 2 matchup, and it will likely have a large impact on the game Sunday.