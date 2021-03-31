Colts rise to No. 10 in ESPN’s post free agency power rankings

Despite a quiet free agency, the Indianapolis Colts have risen five spots to sit at No. 10 in ESPN’s post free-agency power rankings.

Though they have re-signed a few of their own and brought in some depth pieces to the roster, the Colts made their big splash when they traded two draft picks for quarterback Carson Wentz.

That, according to ESPN, was the best move of the offseason.

Way-too-early ranking: 15 Best offseason move: Trading for quarterback Carson Wentz This could be a risk by the Colts since Wentz is coming off a 2020 season where was sacked 50 times, threw 15 interceptions and was benched after 12 games. But the Colts look at the move as a risk worth taking because Wentz had his best season — 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2017 with the Eagles — when Colts coach Frank Reich was his offensive coordinator. If the trade works out, the Colts will have their franchise quarterback for years to come because Wentz is only 28 years old. — Mike Wells

The Colts still have some major question marks to answer this offseason. They still don’t have an answer on the edge of the defensive line, the left tackle spot has some competition but no starter and Wentz is still a massive question mark himself when looking at it objectively.

The Colts have the chance to compete for a playoff spot in the AFC but it will come down to a number of factors and questions that we don’t yet have the answers to.

Related