Colts’ Rigoberto Sanchez suffered Achilles injury

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffered an Achilles injury at the end of training camp practice Tuesday and will undergo further testing on Wednesday.

While Sanchez will undergo the further testing, the team is reportedly bracing for the injury to be a torn Achilles, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffered an Achilles injury while running sprints with the team after today’s practice. He’ll undergo further testing tomorrow. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 23, 2022

#Colts P Rigoberto Sanchez suffered what’s believed to be a torn Achilles in practice today, sources say. Further testing to come but the team is bracing for bad news here. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 23, 2022

Sanchez, who is considered one of the top punters in the NFL, would miss the entire season if the injury is indeed a torn Achilles.

Sanchez joined the Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017 out of Hawaii and quickly earned his stripes. The Colts signed him to a four-year extension following the 2018 season, which ties him to the team through the 2023 campaign.

Replacing Sanchez won’t be easy, but the Colts will certainly have to find a new punter if the news is as bad they are preparing for.

