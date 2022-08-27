Colts’ Rigoberto Sanchez motivated after Achilles surgery

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffered a torn Achilles during practice this week and underwent surgery shortly afterward to repair the torn tendon.

On Friday, Sanchez gave a slight update following surgery via his Instagram story, making it clear he’s motivated to return to the field as quickly as possible.

Whether Sanchez will be able to return to the field in 2022 remains to be seen. The typical timetable for an Achilles injury like this is at least six months of rest and rehab. So it’s unlikely we will see Sanchez before the end of the 2022 season.

The Colts already have his replacement in Matt Haack, the former Buffalo Bills punter who signed the day following the injury.

Sanchez still has one more year left on his current contract so as long as his rehab goes well, we should expect to see him back for the next season.

