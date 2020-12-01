Colts’ Rigoberto Sanchez gives update following surgery

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez underwent surgery Tuesday to remove a malignant tumor and tweeted an update that it went well.

Sanchez revealed on Monday that doctors found a cancerous tumor. However, they were able to find it before it spread to the rest of his body. It will be a long road to recovery, but Sanchez has proven he’s a fighter.

Surgery went well. Overwhelmed by all the love and support everyone sent my way #🎱💙 — Rigo (@Rigojio88) December 1, 2020

The Colts aren’t expecting this to be the end for Sanchez and even though there is a chance he misses the remainder of the season, the team isn’t officially saying he won’t return.

The Colts will have to find a replacement for Sanchez for the time being, but the 26-year-old is officially on the road to recovery with a ton of support behind him.