Colts’ Rigoberto Sanchez confirmed to have torn Achilles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Rigoberto Sanchez
    Rigoberto Sanchez
    American football punter
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez indeed has a torn Achilles, per a spokesperson with the team Wednesday.

This was the fear from the beginning when the news initially broke Tuesday following training camp practice. Sanchez tore his Achilles at the end of practice when the Colts were running sprints.

With Sanchez suffering the likely season-ending injury, the Colts will now have to take a look at the free-agent market for a punter.

If Sanchez does miss the entire 2022 season, he is expected to return for the 2023 season, which will be the final year of his current contract.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts add QB Cam Ward in latest Draft Wire mock draft

Colts worked out trio of WRs

Colts have no plans to place Shaquille Leonard on PUP list

List

Colts' 53-man roster prediction after preseason Week 2

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories