Colts’ Rigoberto Sanchez to have cancerous tumor removed
Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez revealed on Instagram that doctors found a cancerous tumor that will require surgery. He is expected to undergo the procedure on Tuesday. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters after Sunday’s loss against the Titans that Sanchez was dealing with a physical issue that required further medical evaluation. It led to the team keeping him from performing his typical kickoff duties. Sanchez revealed Monday morning that the doctors found the tumor before it spread to the rest of his body. It is apparent that the Colts will be without their punter, but that is the least of the worries right now.