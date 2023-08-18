Colts' Richardson taking control of the huddle
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly discusses quarterback Anthony Richardson's leadership.
Let's examine some players ready to exceed expectations and overdeliver for fantasy managers this season.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
The Colts' rookie QB had an up and down preseason debut.
The Colts took a big swing on a talented QB in the draft.
The Colts aren't slowing down the hype with Anthony Richardson.
Jonathan Taylor asked for a trade last month after the Colts declined to lock him down on a long-term deal earlier this summer.
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
The fourth season of the show was pulled by Netflix, and it will finally see the light of day.
A day after after a visit with the Saints failed to produce a deal, Kareem Hunt is leaving Indianapolis without a contract.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
Taylor's agent didn't take long to fire back.
Payton Thorne was the starter at Michigan State the last two seasons.
We think these teams are set to improve after bad seasons in 2022.
Andy Behrens examines the running back landscape to help you prepare for drafts at fantasy's most important position.
"Pennsylvania Phillies," "Ant Man's Wife" and "The Exploding Field Goal" are just a few of the highlights.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada reveals the six players he thinks will produce a complete 180 of a season in 2023.
Let’s take a quick trip through the calendar to highlight some of the most anticipated games of the season.
