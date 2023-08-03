Colts' Richardson getting more comfortable with receivers
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. discusses quarterback Anthony Richardson getting more comfortable with the receivers.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. discusses quarterback Anthony Richardson getting more comfortable with the receivers.
“His work ethic and his poise in the huddle, for a rookie, has impressed me a lot.”
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski wraps up his Shuffle Up draft series with the wideouts!
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
First-round rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba creates a triumvirate of receivers for Seattle that should rival that of any club.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens reveals three takeaways from a recent 10-team all-Yahoo mock draft, including some apparent rookie skepticism.
It's a transition season at quarterback for the NFL.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
Daniel Donnelly, or “Rally Runner,” is best known for running around Busch Stadium in red clothes and face paint during Cardinals games.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his divisional grades series with the AFC West.
Some of the top programs in the country will have an ongoing quarterback competition during preseason practice.
The brother of the two-time NFL MVP was arrested in May on four charges.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon ranks the best wide receivers still just 25 and under.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon sets some realistic expectations for the first-year class of wide receivers.
The success of the 2022 season said a lot about the Chiefs.
Scott Pianowski examines the 2023 fantasy quarterback landscape, breaking down the position into tiers to help you get ready.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares some key wide receiver notes to know as we hurtle toward the heart of draft season.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
The Colts' running back saga takes yet another turn.
How teams handle elite running backs nearing paydays has become the NFL's signature offseason issue, and Irsay, as he is wont to do, just mucked up his own big-time.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski highlights some interesting early ADPs he's been seeing.