Colts return a blocked punt for a touchdown, lead Jaguars 10-0

The Colts are dominating the Jaguars, holding a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Indianapolis got a 10-play, 63-yard drive on its first possession, stalling after reaching the Jacksonville 5-yard line. They settled for a 24-yard, chip-shot field goal by Michael Badgley.

Jonathan Taylor already has 52 yards on five carries, and Carson Wentz went 2-for-4 for 11 yards.

The Colts offense didn’t score the game’s first touchdown. Instead, it was their special teams.

After the Jaguars went three-and-out, Logan Cooke‘s punt was blocked by Zaire Franklin. E.J. Speed picked up the loose ball and returned it 12 yards to the end zone.

