Colts return blocked punt for touchdown against Jaguars

Barry Werner
The Indianapolis Colts are out of the gate fast against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Already up 3-0, special teams did the job for Indy as Zaire Franklin blocks the punt and E.J. Speed takes it in for a touchdown.

After the PAT, the Colts were up 10-0.

