Colts return blocked punt for touchdown against Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts are out of the gate fast against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Already up 3-0, special teams did the job for Indy as Zaire Franklin blocks the punt and E.J. Speed takes it in for a touchdown.
After the PAT, the Colts were up 10-0.
PUNT BLOCK TOUCHDOWN.


— NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2021