The Colts are trying to hold off the Vikings from clinching the NFC North for at least another week.

They’re off to a good start in that endeavor.

After a productive first drive ended in a field goal, the Colts’ defense forced a three-and-out. And then the special teams unit blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.

Former Vikings defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo blocked the kick and linebacker JoJo Domann scooped the loose ball up and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown.

That gave Indianapolis a 10-0 lead with 8:12 left in the first quarter.

But, the Colts may be without their best offensive player the rest of the way, as running back Jonathan Taylor is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, the injury is to Taylor’s right ankle — which is the same ankle that was injured earlier in the season.

Taylor came off the field on the first drive, after catching a short pass and taking it 13 yards on second-and-14.

Multiple reporters noted Taylor walked gingerly back to the locker room.

Colts return blocked punt for touchdown; Jonathan Taylor questionable to return with ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk