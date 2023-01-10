Colts request interviews with 4 head coach candidates

The Indianapolis Colts got the ball rolling on their head coach search Monday by putting in requests with four candidates, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Those four requests include Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

The #Colts put in a request to interview #Eagles OC Shane Steichen for their head coaching job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2023

Indianapolis’ initial list also includes #Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn and #Rams DC Raheem Morris. By rule, all four can interview this week; there figure to be more in what’s expected to be an extensive search. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2023

The Colts have the opportunity to interview all of these candidates this week. Only Steichen is among the four on a playoff team, and the Eagles secured a first-round bye so the Colts could interview him if they wanted to.

While Steichen and Johnson are two of the younger candidates that will get looks from many teams, Morris and Glenn are the more experienced candidates. Morris is the only one of the quartet that has prior head coaching experience.

The dates for these interviews haven’t been set yet, but all four appear to be solid candidates.

Be sure to check out our list of potential head coach candidates as this process gets under way.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire