Colts request interviews with 3 more head coaching candidates

INDIANAPOLIS — The list of candidates for the Colts head coaching job is growing now that the NFL has almost finished up the wild card round of the playoffs.

Indianapolis has submitted requests to interview Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, according to the NFL Network; 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, according to ESPN; and Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, according to CBS.

Two of the three coaching candidates are already popular names on the coaching circuit, like a lot of the other coaches the Colts have already interviewed, and Martindale has been a highly respected defensive coordinator for half a decade.

Ryans already has interviews scheduled with Denver, Houston and Arizona, and Kafka is also a candidate in Carolina and Houston. Martindale has not been requested by another team yet.

Adding those two to the list — and there could be more after Monday night’s final wild card showdown between Dallas and Tampa Bay — brings the list of Colts candidates to 11.

Indianapolis formally announced interviews with in-house special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen last week.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard confirmed last week that interim coach Jeff Saturday would be a candidate for the job despite the team’s ugly 1-7 finish to the season, although Saturday has not formally interviewed yet.

Ballard vowed to conduct a wide-ranging search that didn’t focus on one side of the ball or the other, and the latest two candidates do not change that.

Ryans, 38, spent a decade in the NFL as a linebacker with the Texans and Eagles, and he’s spent the past six seasons working his way up through Kyle Shanahan’s staff in San Francisco, going from a defensive quality control position in 2017 to three seasons as inside linebackers coach and the last two as the coordinator of a 49ers defense that has been one of the most dominant units in the NFL.

The 49ers defense finished first in the NFL in both yards and points allowed, one season after finishing third in yards allowed and 12th in scoring.

“I’ve seen head coach qualities out of DeMeco when he was a player, when he was a quality control, when he was a linebacker coach and now when he is a coordinator, so he’s always had qualities,” Shanahan told . “It’s a matter of time with him.”

The two Giants coordinators come from very different points in their careers.

Kafka, 35, fits the young, rising offensive mind prototype the NFL has hired in bunches over the past couple of coaching cycles, although he also comes from one of the league’s most well-established coaching trees.

Kafka spent his first five seasons working his way up on Kansas City’s staff under Andy Reid, a head coach whose opinion carries an enormous amount of weight with Ballard. Kafka opened his career as offensive quality control, then became Patrick Mahomes’ quarterbacks coach for four years, adding the title of passing game coordinator in 2021.

With Bieniemy firmly in front of him, Kafka left Kansas City last season and has spent the season working closely with Giants head coach Brian Daboll, a highly-respected offensive mind who retooled New York’s offense to take advantage of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones, and the Giants are now improbably in the divisional round in the staff’s first season in New York.

Martindale, 59 — his real first name is Don — is a different sort of candidate than most of the other coaches Indianapolis has interviewed.

A defensive lifer, Martindale has been a defensive coordinator for the Broncos, Ravens and Giants, serving as a linebackers coach when he wasn’t in the coordinator’s seat. A gruff, colorful personality, Martindale’s New York defense has been excellent on third down and in the red zone, and his first three defenses in Baltimore finished in the top 10.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts request interviews with 3 more head coaching candidates