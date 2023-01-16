Colts request to interview Wink Martindale for head coach vacancy

The Indianapolis Colts requested to interview New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for their head coach vacancy, per Adam Schefter of ESPN on Monday.

The Colts have been busy with seven interviews already complete and now three more requests as the new week begins. The Colts also requested to interview New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Monday.

Colts requested permission to interview Giants’ DC Wink Martindale for their HC job, per source. Martindale’s defense is fresh off Sunday’s wild-card win over Minnesota, when his unit shut down Vikings’ WR Justin Jefferson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2023

