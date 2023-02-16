Colts request interview with Panthers OC candidate Jim Bob Cooter

Well, it looks like the Carolina Panthers have a little competition in the offensive coordinator department.

On Thursday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Indianapolis Colts have requested an interview with Jim Bob Cooter for their current opening. The Panthers have already interviewed the 38-year-old coach, who is one of two known candidates remaining for the vacancy.

The #Colts are requesting #Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for their OC job under Shane Steichen, source said. He’s had several requests. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2023

Cooter, now the passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, crossed paths with new Philadelphia Eagles head coach Shane Steichen last season. 2021 saw Steichen in his first year as the team’s offensive coordinator while Cooter served as a consultant.

He, of course, has ties to new Panthers coach Frank Reich from their days with the Indianapolis Colts as well. Cooter was an offensive assistant there from 2009 to 2011, the same time Reich took up jobs as the quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach.

Carolina’s search also extends to Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown, whose second interview with the team is scheduled for today.

