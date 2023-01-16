Colts request to interview Giants DC Wink Martindale for head coaching job

The New York Giants are busy preparing for the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, their opponent in the next round of the playoffs, but defensive coordinator Wink Martindale might have to get ready for a big interview.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Colts have requested to interview Martindale for their head coaching job. Indianapolis is searching for its next head coach after firing Frank Reich in November and Martindale has piqued its interest.

Colts requested permission to interview Giants’ DC Wink Martindale for their HC job, per source. Martindale’s defense is fresh off Sunday’s wild-card win over Minnesota, when his unit shut down Vikings’ WR Justin Jefferson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2023

Martindale and the Giants are fresh off an upset victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round, beating them 31-24 on Sunday. New York held Minnesota to just 332 yards of total offense, outgaining the Vikings by 99 yards in the win. Martindale helped put together a great plan for slowing down league-leading receiver Justin Jefferson, who was held to seven catches for 47 yards.

This is Martindale’s first season with the Giants after spending a decade with the Ravens from 2012-2021 as their linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. New York ranked 17th in points allowed and 25th in yards allowed this season under Martindale.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire