Colts request to interview Dan Quinn for head coach vacancy

The Indianapolis Colts requested to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coach vacancy, per Todd Archer of ESPN on Tuesday.

The search for a new head coach has already gotten underway. The Colts have interviewed seven candidates while submitting requests to interview four more coaches, which now includes Quinn. One of the Colts’ candidates, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, informed the team he would be staying in his current role.

The Indianapolis Colts have put in a request to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, according to multiple sources. Quinn is scheduled to interview with the Denver Broncos on Friday. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 17, 2023

Quinn has been coaching in the NFL for the majority of the last 20 years. He had a two-year stint (2011-2012) when he went to be the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach of the Florida Gators.

After spending six seasons coaching in college, Quinn got his start in the NFL with the San Francisco as a defensive quality control coach for two seasons (2001-2002). He then was promoted to defensive line coach for two more seasons (2003-2004) before holding the same role with the Miami Dolphins (2005-2006) and New York Jets (2007-2008).

Quinn then made his way to Seattle, where he was the assistant head coach and defensive line coach for the Seahawks (2009-2010) before his stint at Florida.

He returned to the NFL with the Seahawks as the defensive coordinator for two seasons (2013-2014) before getting the head coach job with the Atlanta Falcons, a role he held for five and a half seasons (2015-2020).

In his second season as a head coach, Quinn led the Falcons to Super Bowl LI but infamously blew the largest lead in Super Bowl history after being up 28-3 in the third quarter over the New England Patriots.

Quinn was fired midseason by the Falcons during the 2020 campaign and promptly joined the Cowboys as the defensive coordinator under Mike McCarthy, a role he’s held since 2021.

The head coaching search will be led by general manager Chris Ballard, but the decision ultimately resides with owner Jim Irsay.

