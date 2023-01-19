Colts request interview with Bengals’ Brian Callahan

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan will get a crack at the head coach position with the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Colts requested permission to interview Callahan on Thursday.

Callahan, in his fourth year with the Bengals, has had a key role in the development of Joe Burrow and the overall offensive performance in Cincinnati. He’s been mentioned on rising head-coaching lists before and had teams previously show interest, including the Broncos.

The Colts fired Frank Reich in November and have already interviewed interim coach Jeff Saturday and completed interviews with six other names, including Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire