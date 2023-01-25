Colts request 2nd interview with Rams’ Raheem Morris

After two successful seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Raheem Morris is getting closer to landing another head coaching job. Morris has already interviewed with the Colts and Broncos for their coaching vacancies and Indianapolis is giving him a callback.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Colts have requested a second interview with Morris as they progress through their search for their next head coach. Morris’ first interview “went really well,” according to The Athletic, so it’s hardly surprising that he’ll be talking to them again.

Jeff Saturday and former Rams DBs coach Ejiro Evero will also get second interviews with the Colts.

Bad weather in Indianapolis is messing with some of the scheduling for the Colts' in-person second interviews. Saturday's may end up being delayed. Others who have been requested for second interviews include Broncos DC Ejiro Evero and Rams RC Raheem Morris, per sources. https://t.co/PukUTAgtze — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 25, 2023

Between Morris, Thomas Brown, Zac Robinson and Greg Olson, the Rams have seen a bunch of their current assistant coaches get long looks from other teams. Los Angeles is searching for an offensive coordinator itself after Liam Coen’s departure, and it’s possible Sean McVay will need to fill his defensive coordinator position, too.

