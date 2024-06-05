Colts reportedly sign second-round WR Adonai Mitchell to rookie deal

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly signed second-round pick Adonai Mitchell to his rookie contract.

With Mitchell’s deal done, the Colts now have all nine draft picks under contract.

According to Aaron Wilson, over the standard four-year rookie contract, Mitchell will earn $7.386 million, with 65.22 percent of the deal guaranteed. The contract also includes a $2.191 million signing bonus.

Mitchell will be tasked with providing the Colts with that added playmaking ability at receiver. With 4.34 speed, Mitchell can win downfield, which not only provides a vertical presence but having that element in an offense creates opportunities for other pass-catchers over the middle and on underneath routes.

With that said, Mitchell is much more than just a deep threat. His route-running abilities allow him to win in all parts of the field and do so in a variety of ways. Mitchell brings true No. 1 receiver potential to the offense.

“Explosive,” said Shane Steichen of Mitchell. “You can see the size. You can see the speed – hands, great hands. Even watching him in individual [drills] with Reggie [Wayne] just the way he plucks the ball.

“He’s a natural pass catcher. Again, like we talked about after the draft, he can separate at the top [of routes]. He ran some good routes here in seven-on-seven. He had some one-on-one winners which was good to see.”

Colts area scout Anthony Coughlan would say that Mitchell has the “clutch gene,” having appeared in the College Football Playoff all three seasons, catching 19 passes at nearly 16.0 yards per catch with six touchdowns in those contests.

Mitchell has already flashed his potential during OTAs and minicamp, seemingly making a play or two each practice.

“The explosiveness that he comes off the ball and wins one-on-ones,” said Steichen after practice. “I mean he’s been making a ton of plays out here the last couple of days. He’s going to bring an element to our offense that we’re really excited about.”

