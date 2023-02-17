Colts reportedly request to interview Ravens WR coach Tee Martin for OC job

The Baltimore Ravens have been a coaching factory over the course of their franchise history. They’ve seen countless coaches leave for other opportunities due to their hard work as well as success, and every offseason it feels like Baltimore loses at least one coach to another team who covets them.

On Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Indianapolis Colts have requested to interview Ravens’ wide receivers coach Tee Martin for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Indianapolis recently hired Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach, and the team is now looking to put their full staff together.

#Colts requested #Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin to interview for offensive coordinator role, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 17, 2023

