Colts are reportedly releasing OL Jack Anderson

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly releasing offensive lineman Jack Anderson, according to Tom Pelissero.

Anderson was a seventh-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2021 and has since bounced around. Between time with Philadelphia in 2021 and the New York Giants in 2022, Anderson has played 229 career offensive snaps at both guard and center positions.

After being waived by the Giants prior to Week 1 of last season, Anderson was signed to the Colts practice squad and then to the active roster in late October. Anderson appeared in one game, playing six special teams snaps for the Colts in 2023.

The offensive line is a position group for the Colts that has become quite crowded, leaving Anderson as the odd man out.

The Colts are returning all five starters from last season, along with spending draft third and fourth-round draft picks on Matt Goncalves and Tanor Bortolini. They also have Wesley French, Josh Sills, and Danny Pinter on the roster as well, among others.

Releasing Anderson now leaves the Colts with an open roster spot. For what it’s worth, they did have six players in for tryouts during minicamp and could potentially fill their roster void by signing one of them. To learn more about the tryout candidates, click here.

