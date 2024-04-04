Colts reportedly making addition to offensive coaching staff

Shane Steichen is making an addition to the Colts’ offensive coaching staff, reportedly adding former Middle Tennessee State quarterback Brent Stockstill, according to John Brice of Football Scoop.

In the report, it says that Stockstill will be joining the Colts in an off-the-field offensive assistant role.

Stockstill began coaching at the Division-I ranks with Florida Atlantic under then head coach Lane Kiffin in 2019 as a player personnel assistant. In 2020, he became the offensive quality control coach at South Florida.

Then in 2021, Stockstill returned to Middle Tennessee State to coach the wide receivers, before becoming the quarterback coach and passing game coordinator for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Prior to joining the Colts, Stockstill was going to rejoin Kiffin, this time at Ole Miss as an offensive assistant.

As of now, it is unknown what Stockstill’s specific duties under Steichen will be. Even without Anthony Richardson for much of the season, this was a Colts’ offense in 2023 that ranked 11th in points per game scored.

Of course, the return of Richardson will be key, but also the continuity from 2023 to 2024 on the offensive side of the ball, both among players and coaches, along with Steichen now being in his second season at the helm are all factors that hopefully contribute to a jump for this unit this season.

During his career as a player at Middle Tennessee State, which spanned from 2014 through 2018, Stockstill threw for 10,786 yards and 93 touchdowns. He was the Conference USA Freshman of the Year in 2015 and the Conference USA MVP during his final season in 2018.

