Colts reportedly fail to find trade for RB Jonathan Taylor, who will now start season on PUP list

Jonathan Taylor is now expected to miss at least the first four games of the season. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts have failed to find a trading partner for running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts did not find a “fair-value offer” for Taylor ahead of their Tuesday deadline, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That means that Taylor is now expected to start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the season in Indianapolis.

No deal: Indianapolis did not find what it felt was a fair-value offer for Jonathan Taylor and it is not trading its All-Pro running back today, league sources tell ESPN.



With no trade materializing today, Taylor now is expected to remain on the Physically Unable to Perform… pic.twitter.com/TvBXpIJCoc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

Taylor has not practiced with the team since he reported to training camp on July 25, which is the same day he issued a trade request after they failed to reach an agreement to extend his rookie contract. After initially being very against such a deal, owner Jim Irsay then gave Taylor permission to seek a trade earlier this month.

The Colts set a Tuesday deadline for Taylor to find a trade, which lined up with the league’s deadline for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players. There have reportedly been six teams that inquired about Taylor, and two who made offers. The Colts reportedly wanted either a first-round pick, or a trade package that equaled that value, in exchange for Taylor. Clearly, they didn’t get what they wanted on that front.

Taylor ran for 3,841 yards and has 35 total touchdowns over three seasons with the Colts. The 24-year-old is set to make $4.3 million this season, which is the final year of his four-year, $7.8 million rookie contract. He started training camp on the PUP list after undergoing offseason ankle surgery.

The Colts will open their season on Sept. 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. At best, assuming he is willing to, Taylor can’t play for the Colts until their game against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 1 — exactly one month before the league’s trade deadline.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.