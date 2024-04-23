Colts with reported ‘interest’ in Louisville OT Willie Tyler

The Indianapolis Colts are one of several teams who have shown ‘interest’ in Louisville offensive tackle Willie Tyler, according to Aaron Wilson.

Along with the Colts, other teams that were mentioned include the Giants, 49ers, Jets, and Raiders.

Tyler measures in at 6-6 and weights 310 pounds. He did not test all that well, recording a Relative Athletic Score of just 3.26, which included a 5.22 second 40.

Tyler’s RAS alone would make him at outlier for GM Chris Ballard, who has had only three prospects in the last two drafts score below 9.0, with the lowest RAS being 8.48.

Tyler played 2,124 snaps in his career. His first season in 2021 was spent at Louisiana Monroe, 2022 was with Rutgers, and this past season at Louisville. All of his snaps have come as a left tackle.

This past season, Tyler allowed seven sacks and 26 pressures. He ranked 169th in pass-blocking efficiency and 126th in PFF’s run-blocking grade.

With only four offensive tackles currently on the Colts’ roster, from a pure depth perspective for training camp and the preseason, they are going to have to add more players to the mix.

During his pre-draft press conference, Ballard discussed the depth of the offensive line class and mentioned being able to find ‘really good’ players in the middle rounds and even later than that.

“I think there’s a few positions that’s got some real depth,” said Ballard Friday at his pre-draft press conference. “Like the O-line in this draft is excellent and there’s depth throughout. I truly believe you’re going to get a really good player in those mid-rounds and even some later because of the depth of the group.

Tyler is the 69th-ranked tackle on Dane Brugler’s big board and will likely go undrafted, signing somewhere afterward.

