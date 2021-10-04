Colts report card: Grading Indy in the Week 4 win

The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) got their first win of the season with a 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins (1-3) on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here’s how we graded the Colts after snapping their three-game losing streak:

Quarterback

Despite playing through two bum ankles for the second week in a row, Carson Wentz had arguably his best game since joining the Colts. There were some plays he’d like to have back and some throws he missed, but it was a solid outing for the 28-year-old.

Wentz completed 24-of-32 passes (75%) for 228 passing yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 115.1 passer rating. For what the Colts needed him to do on Sunday, it was a strong outing.

Grade: B+

Running Back

It was the Jonathan Taylor show on Sunday. He took 16 carries for 103 rushing yards and a touchdown—his first of the season. Nyheim Hines was rarely on the field and received only four touches so it’s hard to criticize his low production. Marlon Mack saw 10 carries as the Colts put the game away in the fourth quarter. All-in-all, solid game for the running backs.

Grade: B+

Wide Receiver

The unit was led by Michael Pittman Jr., who saw eight targets, six receptions and 59 receiving yards. All were team-highs in the game. Parris Campbell saw three targets and finished with 22 receiving yards while Zach Pascal remained involved with four receptions for 44 yards. It wasn’t a bad day by any means but it wasn’t a particularly special one either.

Grade: B

Tight End

As Jack Doyle was limited due to a back injury, Mo Alie-Cox took over in the passing game. The 6-foot-5 tight end wound up with three receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns on the day, including a Moss-like catch in the end zone for his second one. Rookie Kylen Granson secured his first-career reception.

Grade: B+

Offensive Line

It was another rough day for the tackles on the edge. Eric Fisher looks uncomfortable and had no plan for rookie Jaelan Phillips. Meanwhile, Julién Davenport continues to be a liability on the right side in pass protection. The interior was solid helping pave the way to Jonathan Taylor’s breakout game. It was an up-and-down day for the unit overall.

Grade: C

Defensive Line

The unit finally showed some life on Sunday racking up four quarterback hits, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Some of that should likely be attributed to the level of competition in that the Dolphins have arguably the worst pass-protecting offensive line in the NFL. Still, it was nice to see the unit have a strong day for the first time this season.

Grade: B+

Linebacker

It was a mixed bag for Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke. They had their moments making plays against the run but there was some miscommunication there at the end in each player passing off Mike Gesicki, who scored an easy touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Grade: B-

Cornerback

Down two players in T.J. Carrie and Rock Ya-Sin, the cornerback room was both good and bad. They got some great play from Kenny Moore, per usual, while Xavier Rhodes struggled again and Isaiah Rodgers was credited with allowing 69 yards when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus.

Grade: C

Safety

Andrew Sendejo got the start for the injured Khari Willis. He and Julian Blackmon were the only safeties to play on defense as expected. They were both solid and didn’t get tested much in the passing game thanks to Jacoby Brissett leading the opposing offense.

Grade: B

Special Teams

Nyheim Hines had a muffed punt on the first drive of the game. Fortunately, it only led to three points. Ashton Dulin made up for it later in the game by recovering a Jakeem Grant muffed punt. Rodrigo Blankenship was perfect on his two field-goal attempts while Rigoberto Sanchez downed two of his punts inside the 20-yard line without recording a touchback.

Grade: B+

