Colts report card: Grading Indy in the Week 2 loss

For the first time during the tenure of head coach Frank Reich, the Indianapolis Colts have started the season 0-2 following Sunday’s loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Colts showed some resilience in fighting back from an 11-point deficit at one time in the game. They even took the lead late in the third quarter. But the Colts ultimately came up short in the battle against one of the best teams in the NFC.

Here’s how we graded the Colts in their Week 2 loss against the Rams: