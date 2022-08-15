Colts remove WR Mike Strachan from PUP list

The Indianapolis Colts removed wide receiver Mike Strachan from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP), the team announced Monday.

Strachan missed the majority of the spring workouts and the entirety of training camp up to this point after undergoing a knee procedure this offseason.

He has a lot of ground to make up before the season starts, but he should find himself in the mix for the final spot in the wide receiver room.

The 2021 seventh-round pick was a star during the preseason last year and the hope is that he can continue developing into a solid depth piece in the wide receiver room.

