Colts remove DE Tyquan Lewis from PUP list

The Indianapolis Colts removed defensive end Tyquan Lewis from the active/PUP list, the team announced Tuesday.

Lewis was placed on the list to begin training camp as he continued to work his way back from a knee injury he suffered during the 2022 regular season.

Despite suffering the season-ending injury midway through the campaign and then hitting free agency, the Colts re-signed Lewis to a one-year deal during the offseason.

Lewis will compete for a rotational role on the defensive line working mostly on the edge.

With Lewis off the list, running back Jonathan Taylor is the only Colts player remaining on the list.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire