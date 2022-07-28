Colts remove Eric Johnson from non-football injury list

When the Colts placed Eric Johnson on the active/non-football injury list earlier this week, General Manager Chris Ballard said he didn’t expect the defensive tackle’s stay on the list to be long. It wasn’t.

The Colts removed Johnson from the list Thursday, the team announced.

Johnson tweaked his back while working out on his own during the summer break.

The team made Johnson a fifth-round choice this spring out of Missouri State. He will compete for playing time on the interior of the defensive line behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

