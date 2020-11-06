Colts’ remaining strength of schedule among NFL’s toughest

Coming out of their bye week, the Indianapolis Colts expectedly have a difficult schedule approaching for the second half. But just how difficult is that remaining schedule?

When looking at the basic strength of schedule formula that is based on the Colts’ upcoming opponents’ win percentage, Indy faces the eighth-toughest remaining schedule in the NFL.

Here’s a look at the top-10 toughest schedules remaining:

1. Falcons (.644)

2. Jaguars (.615)

3. 49ers (.610)

4. Bills (.579)

5. Rams (.576)

6. Panthers (.569)

7. Broncos (.522)

8. Colts (.540)

9. Titans (.538)

10. Cardinals (.529)

The Colts’ schedule begins getting tougher with a Week 9 home matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2). The Colts opened the week as home underdogs for this game.

Then Indy has to turn around on a short week for a vital Thursday night game against the Tennessee Titans (5-2) before hosting the Green Bay Packers (6-2) in Week 11.

It won’t be an easy road for the Colts and while the defense has been playing at an extremely high level, the unit will be tested against some of these offenses during the second half of the season.

There is still a lot of football left to be played, but the playoff chances could be determined pretty soon over the next few weeks for the Colts.

