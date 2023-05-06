What are the Colts’ remaining needs after 2023 NFL draft?

The Indianapolis Colts addressed nearly every possible need during the 2023 NFL draft, which will happen when a team has 12 selections.

The starting lineup and depth chart are pretty stable outside of a few spots, and it’s likely the training camp competitions will give us a more clear picture at certain positions.

The Colts will continue to look for talent across the roster so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they added a veteran or two leading into training camp.

Here’s a quick look at the top remaining needs for the Colts following the draft:

Interior Offensive Line

The Colts haven’t added much competition for the starting right guard spot outside of signing undrafted rookies Emil Ekiyor and Harris Lachance. There’s a chance they add a veteran like Gabe Jackson or they simply could roll with Will Fries, who made some strides down the stretch of the season. Regardless, this could be a big position of need entering the 2024 offseason.

Linebacker

This one all centers around the health of Shaquille Leonard. If The Maniac is ready around the start of the season, then this position may not be as big of a need. But his recovery timeline is a mystery right now and if he’s going to miss a significant portion of the season, the middle of the defense will be a bit more of a question mark.

Offensive Tackle

Yes, the Colts added fourth-rounder Blake Freeland in the draft. That was a good move, and he could compete for the swing tackle role immediately. However, the two other offensive tackles in the room (Jordan Murray, Carter O’Donnell) haven’t seen a snap in an NFL game. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts added a veteran option to compete for a backup role in the room leading into training camp.

