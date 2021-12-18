Colts’ remaining 2021 schedule with four games left
The Indianapolis Colts find themselves in the thick of the playoff hunt as one of the many teams fighting for a wild-card spot in the AFC.
Coming out of their Week 14 bye, the Colts have four crucial games remaining on the regular-season schedule. It gets started with a crucial matchup on Saturday night with the New England Patriots and ends with a divisional bout against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Here’s a quick look at the remaining schedule for the Colts with four games left:
Week 15: vs. New England Patriots
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Saturday, Dec. 18
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Network: FOX/NFL Network
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium
Week 16: at Arizona Cardinals
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Saturday, Dec. 25
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Network: FOX/NFL Network
Location: State Farm Stadium
Week 17: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Sunday, Jan. 2
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Network: FOX
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium
Week 18: at Jacksonville Jaguars
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
Date: Sunday, Jan. 9
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Network: CBS
Location: TIAA Bank Field
