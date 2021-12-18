Colts’ remaining 2021 schedule with four games left

The Indianapolis Colts find themselves in the thick of the playoff hunt as one of the many teams fighting for a wild-card spot in the AFC.

Coming out of their Week 14 bye, the Colts have four crucial games remaining on the regular-season schedule. It gets started with a crucial matchup on Saturday night with the New England Patriots and ends with a divisional bout against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here’s a quick look at the remaining schedule for the Colts with four games left:

Week 15: vs. New England Patriots

Date: Saturday, Dec. 18

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Network: FOX/NFL Network

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Week 16: at Arizona Cardinals

Date: Saturday, Dec. 25

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Network: FOX/NFL Network

Location: State Farm Stadium

Week 17: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Sunday, Jan. 2

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Network: FOX

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Week 18: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, Jan. 9

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Network: CBS

Location: TIAA Bank Field

