Breaking News:

Report: Jags fired Urban Meyer for cause, don't plan to pay him remaining 4 years of contract

Colts’ remaining 2021 schedule with four games left

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts find themselves in the thick of the playoff hunt as one of the many teams fighting for a wild-card spot in the AFC.

Coming out of their Week 14 bye, the Colts have four crucial games remaining on the regular-season schedule. It gets started with a crucial matchup on Saturday night with the New England Patriots and ends with a divisional bout against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here’s a quick look at the remaining schedule for the Colts with four games left:

Week 15: vs. New England Patriots

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday, Dec. 18
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Network: FOX/NFL Network
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Week 16: at Arizona Cardinals

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday, Dec. 25
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Network: FOX/NFL Network
Location: State Farm Stadium

Week 17: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Sunday, Jan. 2
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Network: FOX
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Week 18: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Date: Sunday, Jan. 9
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Network: CBS
Location: TIAA Bank Field

1

1

Recommended Stories