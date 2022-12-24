Colts remain home underdogs to Chargers in Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) remain home underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) for the Week 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Not much really changed on the betting front since the opening odds were released for this Week 16 prime-time matchup.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, here are the updated odds for the game:

Spread Moneyline Total Points Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) -4 -210 O 45.5

-110 Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) +4 +180 U 45.5

-110

Over the week, the spread moved a half-point in the favor of the Colts while the moneyline moved slightly in favor of the Chargers. The over/under total moved down one full point.

The Colts have been officially eliminated from playoff contention so they’re playing for their pride while the Chargers are competing for a playoff spot as a wild-card team.

This will be the Colts’ final prime-time game of the season as they begin to shift their focus on a potential top-five draft pick.

