Colts remain fired up about Deon Cain’s future

The Colts’ 2018 draft class likely goes down as one of the best in team history if for no other reasons than Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard. Both earned All-Pro honors last season, and Leonard was defensive rookie of the year.

But don’t forget about receiver Deon Cain, a sixth-round pick. The Colts haven’t.

“You guys know we were very excited about what Deon showed [early in training camp], how quickly he picked things up and the playmaking ability that he showed,” coach Frank Reich said, via Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan.

Cain tore an anterior cruciate ligament in the 2018 preseason opener Aug. 7 and spent his rookie season rehabbing. It remains unknown when Cain will get back on the field as a full participant, but he figures to be contributing at least by the season opener.

Cain projects as the fourth receiver behind T.Y. Hilton, Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell.

“I feel like everyone hyped up [by what I did] in practice,” Cain said. “Everybody knows that I’m more of a gamer. That’s just totally me. Practice you are supposed to do that and the game you are just supposed to have fun.

“I’m more excited about the preseason than anyone else to go out there, get my feet wet and make plays. That’s what I’m supposed to do. I’m actually ready for the games. That’s how I know I can really get jiggy.”