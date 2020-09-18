Colts remain 3.5-point favorites over Vikings in Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) will remain slight favorites over the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) in Week 2 for their home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Despite dropping their season-opening matchup to the Jaguars, the Colts are determined to come out and avoid starting the season 0-2, something they haven’t done since 2017.

BetMGM has the Colts listed as 3.5-point home favorites over the Vikings entering the weekend.

After a poor showing from both defenses in Week 1, the total for this game. It’s tied for the third-highest total on the week at 49.5. This means BetMGM is expecting a lot of scoring and the implied total for the Colts is 28 points.

The Colts may be without tight end Jack Doyle, who has failed to log a practice entering Friday. If he’s able to get on the field for the final practice of the week, there’s at least a chance he can play. But it isn’t looking good.

The Vikings will be without edge rusher Danielle Hunter and will be relying on a familiar face in Yannick Ngakoue, who was traded from Jacksonville just before the start of the season.

It should be a close matchup between both teams who are looking to get a win in Week 2, and the Colts will be slightly favored entering the weekend.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.